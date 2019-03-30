National

Shelter case: charges framed against 21

A Delhi court on Saturday framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape, against all accused persons in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Additional sessions judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha put 21 accused on trial, saying there was prima facie enough evidence against them. Besides rape (376) and criminal conspiracy, the court also framed charges under various Sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Brajesh Thakur, the mastermind in the case, was charged with serious charges under the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).

