HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shame on governments supporting this destruction: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on mounting death toll in Gaza

“No shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire…just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering,” she said

November 13, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed as "deplorable and disgraceful" the killing of over 10,000 people in Gaza, and said it is a "shame on the governments supporting this destruction".

The Congress general secretary said still there is no shock to the conscience of those supporting this "genocide"

ALSO READ
India votes in favour of UN resolution that condemns Israeli settlement activities in ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’

In a post on X, Ms. Gandhi said, "What a deplorable and disgraceful milestone…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die."

"Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire…just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering," she said.

Shame on the governments supporting this destruction, Ms. Gandhi said.

When is it going to be enough, she asked.

More than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed when Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israeli border communities. Nearly 240 — including children and the elderly — remain captive in Gaza, Israeli officials were quoted as saying by media reports.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has said that Israel's war to “destroy” Hamas in Gaza has killed over 11,000. The U.S. believes thousands of women and children are among the dead, the reports said.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.