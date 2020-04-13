National

Several Union Ministers, officials return to work at Ministries

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, wearing a protective mask, resumes office, in New Delhi, on Monday, April 13, 2020.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, wearing a protective mask, resumes office, in New Delhi, on Monday, April 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Besides the Ministers, all officers of the Joint-Secretary level and above have been asked to be present in the Ministries along with one-third of the essential staff from Monday.

Several Union Ministers and senior officers returned to their offices here on Monday.

Most of the Ministers and officials have been following the government’s work-from-home protocols issued in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel were some of the early office-goers on Monday, along with other senior officials.

Besides the Ministers, all officers of the Joint-Secretary level and above have been asked to be present in the Ministries along with one-third of the essential staff from Monday, sources had said.

“Government has desired that all officers who are entitled to official transport facility will come to office from Monday i.e. officers of the level of SAG (joint secretary) or higher,” a source had said.

