At least 11 devotees dead in U.P.'s Shahjahanpur as truck full of gravel overturns on their bus

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the incident happened on May 25 night at Hajiyapur under the Khutar police station when the bus had halted at a roadside restaurant on its way to the temple

Published - May 26, 2024 10:36 am IST - Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
As many as 11 people died, 10 others were injured after a dumper truck crashed into a parked bus and overturned on it in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on May 25, 2024. Image credit: Screengrab/PTI

At least 11 devotees headed to Purnagiri temple were killed and 10 others were seriously injured when a dumper truck overturned on their bus, a senior police official said on May 26.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI the incident happened on Saturday night at Hajiyapur under the Khutar police station when the bus had halted at a roadside restaurant on its way to the temple.

As the devotees from Sitapur waited inside the bus, a dumper truck carrying gravel lost control and overturned on the vehicle, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the district administration to ensure treatment of the injured.

