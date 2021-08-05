National

Seven killed in wall collapse in Rajasthan

Seven members of a family were killed when an old wall collapsed on their house during heavy rain in Keshoraipatan town of Bundi district in Rajasthan late on Tuesday night. The roof of the house caved in and the family members were buried under the debris. Two brothers with their families lived in the house. Police and rescue teams pulled out the bodies. The deceased included four children, while one member of the family survived.

Several areas in Bundi, Kota, Baran and Sawai Madhopur districts have received extremely heavy rain till Wednesday.


