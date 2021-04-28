National

Serum Institute of India cuts Covishield vaccine price for States to ₹300 per dose

A Covishield vaccine vial. File   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Serum Institute of India (SII) -- the maker of the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country -- on Wednesday announced a cut in price of the jab it plans to sell to States to ₹300 per dose from the earlier ₹400.

This follows widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it had sold the initial doses of Covishield to the central government at ₹150 per dose.

SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to announce the "philanthropic" gesture.

"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," he said.

