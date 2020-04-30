Separate passes not required for trucks: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reiterated on Thursday that separate passes are not required for trucks and goods carries to move across States.

In a letter to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked to ensure free movement of trucks, including empty trucks. The MHA had earlier written to them on April 3 and April 12 stating the same.

“It is now reiterated that no separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks etc. This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period,” MHA said.

The MHA asked the States to convey it to district authorities and field functionaries so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level. The ongoing lockdown imposed first on March 24 in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to end on May 3.