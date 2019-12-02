National

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence last week

The Gandhi family is protected with Z plus security cover comprising CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and wherever they travel in the country.

Seven persons allegedly trespassed into Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence in New Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area on November 25. 

The seven occupants of a black SUV— four women and three men, wanted to click photographs with Ms. Vadra, a senior police officer said.

They managed to cross the main gate of the bungalow but were stopped after a few metres by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The officer said the group was questioned and released subsequently. No police complaint was made.

Union Minister for State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he was not aware about the incident and would seek a report from the relevant officials.

Last month, the Centre removed the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover Centre removed the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — and replaced it with Z plus security cover of the CRPF.

On December 2, a police team was sent to Ms Vadra’s residence.

