'Secular', 'socialist' missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it

September 20, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, holding a copy of the Constitution of India, walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, on September 19, 2023.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, holding a copy of the Constitution of India, walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, on September 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on September 20 alleged that the words "secular" and "socialist" were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building.

However, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments. "This is as per the original Preamble. Amendments were made later," he asserted.

Terming the matter as serious, Mr. Chowdhury said the words have been "cleverly removed" and expressed doubts over the intentions of the BJP government.

"The Preamble of the Constitution in the copy that we carried to the new building does not include the words secular and socialist. They have been cleverly removed...this is a serious matter and we will raise this issue," he told reporters.

Mr. Chowdhury said he knows that the words were added later in 1976 to the Constitution.

"For me this is a serious issue. I doubt their intentions as their heart does not seem to be clear on this," he said.

The Congress Leader of the House in Lok Sabha also said that if someone gives a copy of the Constitution today, it should carry the version of it as of today.

Binoy Viswam of the CPI termed the omission of the words as a "crime". Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and other parties, are likely to raise the matter at their meeting.

