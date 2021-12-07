School in M.P. attacked over ‘conversion’ case

Pro-Hindutva body demands an investigation

The Madhya Pradesh Police will investigate an alleged incident of religious conversion in a school in Vidisha district after members of a pro-Hindutva organisation held a protest in front of the school seeking action against the accused.

The alleged incident took place at St. Joseph School in Ganjbasoda. Videos and news reports of the incident reportedly show members of the pro-Hindutva organisation protesting.

It was found that the members of the Shree Maharana Rajput Samiti, the Ahirwar Samaj and the Kayasth Samaj of Ganjbasoda, Vidisha, submitted a memorandum to the Vidisha Collector alleging an incident of religious conversion in the school. In the memorandum dated December 4, 2021, the three organisations have alleged that on October 31 this year, eight schoolchildren of other faith were allegedly converted. The organisations have demanded an investigation into the incident and action in a week’s time.

“On the basis of the memorandum, we will conduct an investigation,” Basoda Sub-Divisional Magistrate R. Rai told presspersons. Tension gripped the area as the members of the pro-Hindutva organisation and other organisations gathered at St. Joseph School which was open. The protesters raised slogans and allegedly threw stones on the glass windows at the entrance.

All schoolchildren are safe, said Basoda Sub-Divisional Police Officer B.B. Sharma. He added that all other staff members of the school are also safe. The protest was withdrawn after an assurance by the district officials.