SC to wait for verdict in skill development case before deciding Naidu’s plea for pre-arrest bail in FiberNet case

October 20, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would consider a plea for anticipatory bail filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the FiberNet scam case only after pronouncing its judgment in a separate petition seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in the skill development scam case.

The top court reserved its judgment in the skill development case on October 17.

The Bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose, who is hearing both petitions, listed the FiberNet case on November 8.

The court said the State, in the meanwhile, should stick to its oral undertaking not to arrest Mr. Naidu, who is already in remand in the skill development case, in the FiberNet case.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar and advocate Mahfooz A. Nazki, for Andhra Pradesh government, said Mr. Naidu was already in custody and there was “no question of further arrest”. Even otherwise, he would only be merely continuing in remand in both cases.

‘Complete misinterpretation of law’

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said the submission made was a “complete misinterpretation of law”.

“He [Naidu] was arrested and has been in their custody since September 9... They have not touched him till now... Why do they suddenly want to arrest and question him?” Mr. Luthra voiced his suspicion that the registration of cases was politically motivated and instances of “regime revenge”.

The FiberNet case involves allegations of tender manipulation against Mr. Naidu for alloting work in the first phase of the AP FiberNet Project of ₹330 crore to a favoured company, causing loss to the public exchequer.

The State claimed that Mr. Naidu used his “influence to revoke the blacklisting on M/s Terasoftware and got the contract awarded to the company by silencing the protests from other bidders”.

In both skill development and FiberNet cases, Mr. Luthra has invoked that Mr. Naidu had immunity under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the State did not get prior sanction before investigating him.

The senior lawyer pointed out that three accused in the case were on anticipatory bail, three others were given regular bail and the others were not even arrested.

“Now, when the elections are around the corner, they want to arrest me,” Mr. Luthra had submitted.