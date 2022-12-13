SC to consider if Shiv Sena factional dispute needs to be referred to a seven-judge Bench

December 13, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court on December 13 said it will consider on January 10 whether the political battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the “real” Shiv Sena needs to be referred to a larger Bench of seven judges.

On August 23, a three-judge Bench of the court had referred the dispute to a Constitution Bench of five judges.

On Tuesday, the five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud heard preliminary submissions made by both political factions, who urged the court to refer the case to a larger Bench.

The lawyers argued that the three-judge Bench had raised “important constitutional questions relating to interpretation of Schedule 10 (anti-defection law) of the Constitution pertaining to disqualification, as well as the powers of the Speaker and the Governor and the power of judicial review”.

It had highlighted gaps in the court’s earlier judgment in Nebam Rebia relating to the power of the Speaker/Deputy Speaker to initiate disqualification proceedings, when proceedings for his or her own removal from office had been initiated.

The three-judge Bench had framed 10 questions of law for the Constitution Bench to consider and decide.

These had included questions on the scope of the power of the Speaker to determine the Whip and the leader of the House legislature party; whether intra­-party decisions were amenable to judicial review; the extent of discretion and power of the Governor to invite a person to form the government, and whether the same is amenable to judicial review; the scope of the powers of the Election Commission of India with respect to determination of a split within a party.

The court had also asked the Constitution Bench to decide whether the notice for removal of a Speaker restricts him from continuing with disqualification proceedings; whether a constitutional court an be approached for a decision on a disqualification petition; can a court hold that a member is “deemed” to be disqualified by virtue of his/her actions, absent a decision by the Speaker; what is the status of proceedings in the House during the pendency of disqualification petitions against the members, among others.