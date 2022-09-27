‘Real’ Shiv Sena tussle | Supreme Court refuses to stay EC proceedings on Shinde’s claim

SC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray faction’s plea to stay EC proceedings

File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission of India to go ahead and decide Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s claim that his faction represents the “real” Shiv Sena.

The Bench, headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, dismissed the Uddhav Thackeray camp’s plea to stay the ECI proceedings. Mr. Thackeray had argued that the Shinde faction was facing disqualification proceedings for defection under the 10th Schedule, and that the ECI should wait until the question of disqualification was decided.

During the hearing, the SC said there was a “bit of a problem” with Mr. Thackeray’s argument that the ECI proceedings under the Symbols Order of 1968 should be “stultified” merely because a disqualification process against the Shinde faction was pending before the Assembly Speaker.

“We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission,” the bench also comprising Justices M.R. Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha said.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had collapsed after a revolt by Mr. Shinde and 39 other legislators against the Sena leadership.

Mr. Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

On August 23, the Supreme Court had referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Thackeray and Shinde-led factions raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger, and disqualification.

It had then asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to pass any orders on the Shinde faction’s plea that it be considered the “real” Shiv Sena and be granted the party’s poll symbol.

A bench headed by the then Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had said the batch of petitions raise important constitutional issues relating to the 10th schedule of the Constitution pertaining to disqualification, power of the speaker and governor, and judicial review.

The 10th Schedule of the Constitution provides for the prevention of defection of the elected and nominated members from their political parties and contains stringent provisions against defections.

The Thackeray faction had earlier submitted that party MLAs loyal to Shinde can save themselves from disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only by merging with another political party.

The Shinde group had contended the anti-defection law is not a weapon for a leader who has lost the confidence of his own party.

(With inputs from PTI)