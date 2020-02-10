SC seeks Rajasthan govt.’s response on plea for probe into death of over 100 infants at Kota hospital

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the State government on a plea filed by noted doctor K.K. Aggarwal and social worker B. Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.