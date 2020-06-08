SC seeks Centre, NDMA’s reply on alleged rise in child trafficking during lockdown

The Supreme Court on June 8 sought a reply from the Centre and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on a plea by an NGO alleging sudden rise in child trafficking cases during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hrisheksh Roy, in a hearing through video conferencing, sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the issue and indicated that it may appoint an experts committee to look into the issue.

It also sought NDMA’s reply on the plea by the NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, said that a pro-active approach is required by all district authorities to ensure that such incidents, which have risen recently, are effectively curbed.

The matter has been listed for hearing after two weeks and the apex court asked the parties to conduct research on the issue and find some way of ensuring children were not exploited.