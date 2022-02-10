National

SC reinstates judicial officer in M.P.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the reinstatement of a judicial officer in Madhya Pradesh who resigned in 2014 following an inquiry into her allegations of sexual harassment against a High Court judge, saying her resignation cannot be construed to be voluntary.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao made a point that every effort should be made by judges of the High Court to persuade a judicial officer, who has a good professional track record, from resigning.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for the judicial officer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 10:38:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-reinstates-judicial-officer-in-mp/article38409331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY