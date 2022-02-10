SC reinstates judicial officer in M.P.

Court feels that her resignation couldn’t be construed as voluntary

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the reinstatement of a judicial officer in Madhya Pradesh who resigned in 2014 following an inquiry into her allegations of sexual harassment against a High Court judge, saying her resignation cannot be construed to be voluntary.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao made a point that every effort should be made by judges of the High Court to persuade a judicial officer, who has a good professional track record, from resigning.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for the judicial officer.