HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC partially relaxes travel restriction on former AIADMK Minister

October 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji

K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji

The Supreme Court on Friday partially relaxed the travel restrictions on former AIADMK Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who is an accused in a job scam case.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Bopanna allowed Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji to travel within the country.

The court, while granting him bail in January last year, had barred the former Minister from stepping outside the jurisdiction of the police station investigating the job scam case without the permission of the Madras High Court.

In June 2022, the apex court had refused him permission to travel to Chennai to even attend a party conference.

On Friday, however, the apex court said the man was free to take domestic trips, but cannot go abroad without the prior permission of the High Court.

The bail, which was initially given for a month and extended twice, was granted a further extension.

The Tamil Nadu government, in the case, had denied accusations of “personal vendetta” against the former Minister.

The former AIADMK Minister was arrested in job scam case in Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu.

Two separate FIRs were registered previously by the Virudhunagar police following complaints.

The alleged victims had been promised various jobs in the State government departments including in the State-run dairy cooperative ‘Aavin’.

Mr. Bhalaji had held the milk and dairy development portfolio in the previous AIADMK government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.