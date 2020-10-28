SC order strengthens hope for justice for Hathras victim, says Congress

The victim’s family had wanted court monitoring from day one, and the top court’s order had strengthened hopes for justice, says party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to ask the Allahabad High Court to monitor the probe in the Hathras murder and alleged gang rape case.

Taking to Twitter, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said the victim’s family had wanted court monitoring from day one, and the top court’s order had strengthened hopes for justice.

“The Supreme Court’s decision strengthens the hopes of justice. The victim’s family had been demanding a court monitored [case] from day one,” Ms. Vadra tweeted.

The Congress leader, who along with former party chief Rahul Gandhi, made a high profile visit to meet the Hathras victim’s family earlier this month, slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the “atrocious” treatment of the victim’s family.

“Hathras’ victim, her family were meted out atrocious behaviour. There was character assassination. Decisions were taken with malice and prejudice,” she posted.

Stepping up its attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, the Congress has been demanding a judicial inquiry into the entire Hathras case, including the role of government authorities in dealing with the case.

The family of the victim, who died in the first week of October, nearly three weeks after she was raped, has alleged that the 19-year-old girl was cremated in the dead of the night without their consent.