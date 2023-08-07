Manipur violence case | Supreme Court sets up panel of 3 women ex-judges to oversee humanitarian measures

August 07, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud announced in open court on August 7, 2023, that the SC will appoint an all-women committee of three former High Court judges -- Justices Gita Mittal, Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and Asha Menon -- to monitor relief work, rehabilitation, compensation and healing of violence-hit Manipur.

Justice Mittal is a former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Justice Joshi is a former Bombay High Court judge and justice Menon is a retired Delhi High Court judge

The top court also indicated that it will appoint senior Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Dattatray Padsalgikar, who had served in the NIA, IB and Nagaland, to monitor the overall investigation of cases registered during the violence.

Over 6,500 FIRs have been registered from May to July in Manipur.

Manipur Government said it will constitute 42 SITs to investigate the cases. To this, the SC said it will direct DGPs from six other States to name six DIG rank officers to monitor the work of six SITs each.

The court said that 11 FIRs of crimes committed against women would be shifted to the CBI. However, the court added it will order five Deputy SP/SP level officers from other States to be made part of the CBI. They will be nominated by their respective State DGPs. They will carry on the investigation under the supervision of a Joint Director of the CBI.

In an earlier hearing that was held on August 1, the top court said, Manipur Government’s status report on 6,523 FIRs pointed to an “absolute breakdown of the constitutional machinery” in the State since ethnic violence broke out at the beginning of May.

In its order, the Supreme Court had said that, on prima facie analysis, the police investigation into the cases was “tardy”. There was a “considerable lapse of time” between the occurrence of the incidents and the registration of FIRs and recording of witness statements. Arrests were “few and far between”, the Bench had noted.