SC grants bail to late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son in violation of model code of conduct case

On January 25, the Supreme Court had granted him protection from arrest in the case

May 06, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Umar Ansari, son of late Muktar Ansari, at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. File

Umar Ansari, son of late Muktar Ansari, at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Umar Ansari, son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

A Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P.K. Mishra asked Umar to appear before the trial court in connection with the case.

Mukhtar Ansari | The story of a family, from the freedom movement to jail 

On January 25, the top court had granted him protection from arrest in the case.

The Allahabad High Court on December 19 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mr. Ansari, and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.

An FIR was lodged on March 4, 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people.

It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022 at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. It was a case of violation of the election code of conduct.

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.