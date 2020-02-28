National

SC grants anticipatory bail till Mar 6 to Hardik Patel in Patidar stir case

PASS convener Hardik Patel. File

PASS convener Hardik Patel. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The case was lodged in 2015.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail till March 6 to Congress leader Hardik Patel in the case lodged against him in connection with the violence during the Patidar stir in Gujarat in 2015.

A bench of justices U.U. Lalit and Vineet Saran issued notice to the Gujarat government on the plea of Patel seeking quashing of a case against him.

“The case was lodged in 2015 and the investigation is still pending in the matter. You can’t sit on the case for past five years,” the bench said.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti under Patel had organised a mega rally in Ahmedabad as part of the quota stir, and an FIR was lodged for “unlawful assembly” as the police claimed the event did not have requisite permissions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 12:13:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-grants-anticipatory-bail-till-mar-6-to-hardik-patel-in-patidar-stir-case/article30940632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY