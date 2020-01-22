Other States

Hardik Patel gets bail in sedition case

The court had observed that Mr. Patel was flouting his bail conditions by not cooperating with the trial proceedings and remaining absent.

Congress leader Hardik Patel was granted bail on Wednesday, four days after he was arrested for failing to appear before the trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

Additional sessions judge BG Ganatra granted Mr. Patel bail on the condition that he will cooperate with the court proceedings and would not seek adjournment unless there is a genuine reason.

The court will hear the sedition case next on January 24.

Last Saturday Judge Ganatra had issued an arrest warrant against Mr. Patel after accepting the government’s plea against an exemption from apperance application moved by the Patidar leader’s lawyer.

He was arrested soon after from Viramgam in Ahmedabad district.

The court had observed that Mr. Patel was flouting his bail conditions by not cooperating with the trial proceedings and remaining absent.

The Ahmedabad crime branch booked Mr. Patel in a case of sedition in connection with the violence which broke out in many parts of Gujarat following a rally for Patidar quota here on August 25, 2015.

Mr. Patel had led the agitation for quota for the Patidar/Patel community.

The Gujarat High Court granted him bail in July 2016.

In November 2018, the trial court framed charges against him and others.

Mr. Patel joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

