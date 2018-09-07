SC gets tough on States to curb lynchings, fuel prices reach new high, and other top stories of the day

Supreme Court warns States on compliance with order on lynchings, cow vigilantism

The Supreme Court on September 7 asked the Rajasthan government to come clean about their investigation into the Alwar lynching case where the victim died of his injuries while police officers allegedly took time off to herd his cows to a gaushala.

On 1965 war anniversary, Pakistan Army chief rakes up Kashmir

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday raked up the Kashmir issue and reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for “self-determination” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Petrol, diesel prices reach new high on Friday

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday again increased the prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel. In Mumbai, petrol costs ₹87.39 a litre, diesel ₹76.51 a litre, an increase of 48 paisa and 55 paisa respectively over Thursday's price.

PM unveils mobility road map, seeks investments in e-vehicles manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a mobility road map that seeks investments in manufacturing electric vehicles and increased use of public transport for travel.

Now, a bridge collapses near Siliguri

A bridge collapsed near Siliguri in Darjeeling district on Friday morning, injuring a truck driver, West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said. The truck, which was crossing the bridge, was hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

U.S. bank shooting: Indian among three victims

A 25-year-old Indian man was among three people killed when a gunman opened fire in a bank building in the U.S. city of Cincinnati before police shot him dead on September 6.

Muslim groups in Kerala come out against Section 377 order

Prominent Sunni leader and president of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath Kanthapuram A.P Aboobacker Musliyar has said that the organisation will discuss in detail the Supreme Court verdict on legalising same-sex relations between consenting adults.

Imran Khan govt succumbs to Islamist pressure, cancels appointment of Ahmadi economist

Pakistan's new government cancelled the appointment of a renowned Princeton economist to its Economic Advisory Council, after a strong backlash against the choice of a member of the Ahmadi religious minority, an official said on Friday.

ISRO assets played key role in Kerala flood rescue operation

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s satellites and Doppler radars played a key role in weather monitoring and forecast, and provided critical inputs for various agencies involved in the rescue of stranded citizens during the floods in Kerala last month.

Former Speaker Suresh Reddy to join TRS

In a major set back to the Congress party, former Speaker of united Andhra Pradesh and senior politician K.R.Suresh Reddy announced his decision to join the Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Friday.