SC extends Mohammed Zubair’s interim bail in Sitapur case

The Hindu Bureau July 12, 2022 12:29 IST

Zubair’s interim bail, granted on July 8 for five days in the Sitapur case, to remain in operation pending further orders

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. File

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered interim bail granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case to remain in operation pending further orders. On July 8, a Vacation Bench of the apex court had granted him interim bail in the case for five days. On Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the State government, sought more time to file a counter affidavit to Mr. Zubair's plea to quash the Sitapur FIR accusing him of posting a tweet insulting religion and promoting communal enmity. Also read | 14 days’ judicial custody for Zubair; now Lakhimpur police too seek his mobile, laptop The apex court gave Uttar Pradesh government four weeks' time to file its counter affidavit. The court also asked Mr. Zubair to file his rejoinder in two weeks. Lawyers on both sides have been asked to file briefs of their arguments. The case is now listed on September 7, 2022 for final hearing.



