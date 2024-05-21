GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC dismisses pleas to review Article 370 judgment

Published - May 21, 2024 11:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
A Bench of five judges headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud dismissed petitions seeking a review of the SC’s judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370. File

A Bench of five judges headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud dismissed petitions seeking a review of the SC’s judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Bench of five judges headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has dismissed multiple petitions seeking a review of a Supreme Court judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

“Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed,” the Review Bench passed a short order recently.

The Review Bench, besides the CJI, comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant and A.S. Bopanna.

A Constitution Bench had upheld the abrogation of Article 370, an event which had led to the reorganisation of the full-fledged State of Jammu and Kashmir to two union territories and denuding it of its special privileges.

The judgment, in November 2023, had confirmed that the President could “unilaterally issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist”.

The court had held that the President has power to abrogate Article 370 if “special circumstances warranted a special solution”.

The court had said the abrogation of Article 370 was the culmination of a “gradual and collaborative exercise” spread over the past 70 years between the Centre and the State to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the Union.

