SC declines to hear Gujarat lawyer’s plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not entertain a petition filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) president Yatin Oza challenging a suo motu contempt notice issued by the State High Court against him.
“We are not inclined to hear it. We feel it should go back to the High Court,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said.
While initiating contempt action against Mr. Oza, the High Court had said he had made accusations against the court and its registry in a media conference conducted on Facebook.
Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Oza, submitted that his client had commented on the functioning of the registry and not on the judicial functions. The High Court order had been passed in anger, he stated.
The Bench, however, did not entertain the plea and asked Mr. Oza to approach the High Court.
The senior lawyer withdrew his plea.
The High Court had said that the “scurrilous remarks appear to have been made without any substantive basis and without any intent to know the truth as also without approaching the Honourable Chief Justice for any inquiry as the head of the institution”.
