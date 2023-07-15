HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC Collegium proposes permanent judges for five HCs

It has also recommended fresh appointments to Himachal and Telangana HCs

July 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended permanent judgeships in five High Courts and proposed fresh judicial appointments in two High Courts.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended Justices Basant Balaji, Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas and Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar, all additional judges of the Kerala High Court, for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

It has proposed permanent judgeships to five additional judges of the Gauhati High Court – Justices Kakheto Sema, Devashis Baruah, Malasri Nandi, Marli Vankung and Arun Dev Choudhury.

Two additional judges of the Bombay High Court, Justices Anil Laxman Pansare and Sandipkumar Chandrabhan More, have been suggested for appointment as permanent judges. Similarly, the collegium found three additional judges of the Calcutta High Court, Justices Krishna Rao, Bibhas Ranjan De and Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, suitable for permanent judgeships.

Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari was also recommended as a permanent judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The collegium has recommended appointment of advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi as well as judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

It also proposed appointment of advocates Laxminarayana Alishetty and Anil Kumar Jukanti, along with judicial officer Sujana Kalasikam, as judges of the Telangana High Court.

Related Topics

court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.