SC Collegium proposes permanent judges for five HCs

July 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended permanent judgeships in five High Courts and proposed fresh judicial appointments in two High Courts.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended Justices Basant Balaji, Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas and Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar, all additional judges of the Kerala High Court, for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

It has proposed permanent judgeships to five additional judges of the Gauhati High Court – Justices Kakheto Sema, Devashis Baruah, Malasri Nandi, Marli Vankung and Arun Dev Choudhury.

Two additional judges of the Bombay High Court, Justices Anil Laxman Pansare and Sandipkumar Chandrabhan More, have been suggested for appointment as permanent judges. Similarly, the collegium found three additional judges of the Calcutta High Court, Justices Krishna Rao, Bibhas Ranjan De and Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, suitable for permanent judgeships.

Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari was also recommended as a permanent judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The collegium has recommended appointment of advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi as well as judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

It also proposed appointment of advocates Laxminarayana Alishetty and Anil Kumar Jukanti, along with judicial officer Sujana Kalasikam, as judges of the Telangana High Court.