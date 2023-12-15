GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s message to judges — be bold

On his last working day, the Supreme Court judge calls on his colleagues to use their constitutional protection to exhibit boldness and lead by example

December 15, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. File

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. File

Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul bid farewell to his fellow judges with this message — be bold.

“If with the constitutional protection that we have, we are not able to exhibit this, we cannot expect other parts of the administration to do so,” Justice Kaul said from the Ceremonial Bench convened at the Chief Justice of India’s courtroom on December 15, his last working day.

The courtroom was packed to the hilt with family, lawyers and well-wishers.

Live updates on SC verdict on abrogation of Article 370

Attorney General R. Venkataramani said Justice Kaul’s epilogue in the Article 370 judgment with a suggestion to the government to form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir was a “healing touch” from the court.

Justice Kaul was part of the five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud which delivered a unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Recently, Justice Kaul led the Bench which heard a case against the delay and ‘pick-and-choose policy’ followed by the government in processing judicial appointments and transfers to the High Courts.

Justice Kaul had also headed the Bench which pushed the Centre and States to act against rising air pollution in the national capital.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.