Samajwadi Party's alliances and acquisitions before the 2022 U.P. polls | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

A video explainer on Akhilesh Yadav's political moves before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav being tasked with the challenge of bridging the political gap between the Yadav and non-Yadav OBCs ahead of the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Recently, the Apna Dal-Kamevarvadi headed by Krishna Patel has announced support for Mr. Yadav.

Mr. Yadav has already got the support of the Rastriya Lok Dal led by Jayant Chaudhary, the Mahan Dal of Keshav Dev Maurya, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar and the Janwadi Party (Socialist) of Sanjay Chauhan.