May 07, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

The Mumbai Crime Branch on May 7 arrested the fifth suspect in the case related to firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house.

The individual, identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, was arrested in Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in aiding the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai on Tuesday when he will be produced in the court and a demand for custody will be made.

Chaudhary facilitated financial assistance and reconnaissance for the assailants, as confirmed by Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

Earlier, one of the accused, Anuj Thapan (32), died in a hospital where he was rushed to after attempting to end his life inside the lock-up of Mumbai Police’s crime branch, on May 1 afternoon.

The accused was in the Crime Branch lock-up within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The Crime Branch claims that Thapan provided weapons to the shooters, who had fired five rounds outside the actor’s house.

He was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Subhash Chander (37) on April 25 and brought to Mumbai.

The incident, which occurred on April 14, saw two assailants open fire outside the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides, before fleeing the scene. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In response to the severity of the case, Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused involved in the shooting incident.

Furthermore, a lookout notice has been issued for Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection to the case.

(With inputs from ANI)