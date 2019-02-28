Russia, Iran advise restraint

Russia on Wednesday called upon both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions in South Asia that intensified after Pakistan carried out a raid inside Kashmir.

In a statement, Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, said, President Vladimir Putin was following the developments including India’s strike on the Balakot, safe pad for terror suspects, and Pakistan’s raid inside Kashmir on Wednesday. “We are extremely concerned about the news coming in, we are very closely monitoring the situation and, of course, we urge all parties to show restraint,” said Mr. Peskov.

Iran asked for restraint with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif urging both sides to ensure peace in the region. Iranian news outlets reported that Mr. Zarif had stated he would speak to his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj.

Nepal asked for “utmost restraint” and dialogue. Sri Lanka called for peace in the region, and asked India and Pakistan “to act in a manner that ensures peace and stability”.