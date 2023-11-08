HamberMenu
RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Mancha holds Tiranga Yatra in Kanpur

November 08, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an organisation related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), organised a Tiranga Yatra in Kanpur on Tuesday in support of its demand to make Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a part of India. It added that even after 75 years of independence, a long-pending desire of “nationalist India” is yet to be fulfilled. In the march attended mostly by Muslim activists of the organisation demanded that the government should intensify its efforts to provide justice and freedom to the people living in PoK.

“It has been more than 75 years of independence, the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav. But the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are demanding to join India. India should make efforts to provide justice and freedom to the people living there and free them from occupation. Tiranga Yatra was taken out in Kanpur over the cause. We will continuously demand this,” said Mohammad Afzal, national convener, of the manch.

The organisation was formed in 2002 in the presence of former RSS chief K.S. Sudarshan to grow dialogue with Muslim community and bring the community closer to Hindus in India. It fully support many of the issues raised by the RSS-linked outfits, like ban on cow slaughter. A senior RSS full-time pracharak (activist), Indresh Kumar, is a key figure in the organisational structure of the organisation.

