National

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, six top sangh leaders join Twitter

Mohan Bhagwat. File photo: Kamal Narang

Mohan Bhagwat. File photo: Kamal Narang  

more-in

“The accounts have been created to stop the spread of misinformation being spread by parody accounts,” sources said.

RSS office bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have made their debut on microblogging site Twitter.

Besides Mr. Bhagwat, six others, including Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi, the sangh’s general secretary, and Suresh Soni, its joint general secretary, joined Twitter.

“The accounts have been created to stop the spread of misinformation being spread by parody accounts,” sources said.

Bhagwat’s verified Twitter handle is @DrMohanBhagwat.

He has not tweeted anything so far and follows just one account - the official handle of the RSS, which has over 1.3 million followers, and has, till now, been the organisation’s platform for releasing statements and updates.

Comments
Related Topics National
internet
human interest
social networking
national politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2019 12:39:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-six-top-sangh-leaders-join-twitter/article28241694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story