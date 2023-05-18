HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSS-backed Muslim body plans outreach programme

It will launch a nationwide campaign to reach out to the minority community to promote the idea of “one nation, one flag, one National Anthem”.

May 18, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Muslim women tying Rakhi to RSS Leader Indresh Kumar during the ‘Rakshabandhan’ programme organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Bhopal. File photo

Muslim women tying Rakhi to RSS Leader Indresh Kumar during the ‘Rakshabandhan’ programme organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Bhopal. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an organisation backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday said it will launch a nationwide campaign to reach out to the minority community to promote the idea of “one nation, one flag, one National Anthem”.

Special training will be given to the members who will participate in the outreach programme starting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In a statement, the MRM’s media in-charge, Shahid Sayeed, said volunteers would spread the message of “Saccha Musalman, Accha Nagrik” (true Muslim, good citizen) among members of the minority community. A training programme will be held in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal from June 8 to 11.

The State is scheduled to go to the polls later this year.

“Unlike BJP’s hard Hindutva in Uttar Pradesh, in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done the politics of ‘secularism’. But still the Muslims are moving away from the BJP’s strong vote bank. In the last election, Congress won the north and central assembly seats which have a sizeable Muslim population. North Bhopal too has become a Congress stronghold due to the same reason,” the MRM said in a statement.

Related Topics

parties and movements

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.