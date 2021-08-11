RSS a staunch supporter of reservation, says Hosabale

Asserting that the RSS is a “staunch supporter” of reservation, the organisation’s general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said it is a tool for affirmative action and should continue as long as a particular section of society experiences “inequality”.

Underlining that the history of India would be “incomplete and untrue” without the history of Dalits, Mr. Hosabale said they have been at the forefront of social change.

He was speaking at an event organised by the India Foundation for the launch of the book Makers Of Modern Dalit History.

On reservation, the RSS chief categorically said he and his organisation “are staunch supporters of reservation”. “Social harmony and social justice are not political strategies for us. Both of these are articles of faith,” the RSS leader said as the BJP gears up for Assembly polls in U.P.