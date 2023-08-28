HamberMenu
Rozgar Mela | PM Modi issues 51,000 appointment letters for recruits in govt departments

The PM said from food to pharma, and space to startups, it is necessary for all sectors to grow for any economy

August 28, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Agencies
Stating that the automobiles and pharma sectors have been growing very fast, the PM said, “There will be huge job opportunities created in the days to come.”

Stating that the automobiles and pharma sectors have been growing very fast, the PM said, “There will be huge job opportunities created in the days to come.” | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 distributed 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, under the Rozgar Mela through video conferencing.

PM Modi called the recruits as ‘Amrit Rakshaks’.

“Several changes have been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for our youth. India will become one of world’s top three economies in this decade; When I give this guarantee, I do that will full responsibility,” Mr. Modi said.

Meanwhile in the tourism industry, he said, “The sector is likely to contribute more than ₹20 lakh crore to Indian economy by 2030, it can create around 13-14 crore new jobs.”

Stating that the automobiles and pharma sectors have been growing very fast, the PM said, "There will be huge job opportunities created in the days to come."

The PM further added, “We launched Jan Dhan Yojana nine years ago on this day, besides financial benefits, the scheme has played a key role in job creation.”

