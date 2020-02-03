Rose Valley case: ED attaches ₹70 crore assets of 3 firms, including one linked to Shah Rukh Khan

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹70 crore of three firms, including a company linked to an IPL cricket team promoted by actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case, the agency said on Monday.

The three firms are Multiple Resorts Pvt Ltd, St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd.

The agency said in a statement that “movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having book value of ₹70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)”.

The bank accounts of the three firms that have been attached total ₹16.20 crore.

Besides, 24 acres of land at Ramnagar and Mahishdal in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, a flat at Dilkap Chambers, Mumbai, an acre of land at Jyoti Basu Nagar in Kolkata’s New Town and a hotel of the Rose Valley group have also been attached as part of the latest order, it said.

The Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd owns the ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team and its directors include actor Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan as well as Jay Mehta, actor Juhi Chawla’s husband.

The ED registered an FIR against the firm, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 under the PMLA. Mr. Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015.

Multiple charge sheets have been filed in the courts in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar by the ED in this case.