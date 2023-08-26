Restitution of cultural property important: PM Modi

August 26, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Varanasi:

Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged the importance of restitution of cultural property observing that everyone has a right to access and enjoy their cultural heritage.

Addressing the G 20 Culture Ministers’ meeting here through video conferencing, Mr. Modi said since 2014, India has brought back hundreds of such artefacts which showcase the glory of its ancient civilization.

He said tangible heritage not only had material value, but is also the history and identity of a nation.

Everyone has the right to access and enjoy their cultural heritage. “The issue of restitution of cultural property is an important one. And, I welcome your efforts in this regard”.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of the G 20 culture delegates towards preserving ‘living heritage’ as well.

“After all, cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone. It is also the traditions, customs and festivals that are handed down the generations. I am confident that your efforts will foster sustainable practices and lifestyles”, Mr. Modi said.

Underlining that heritage was a vital asset for economic growth and diversification, PM Modi said: “India takes pride in its 2,000-year-old craft heritage, with nearly 3,000 unique arts and crafts”.

Mr. Modi said that efforts of G20 nations towards promoting cultural and creative industries hold profound significance as they will facilitate inclusive economic development and support creativity and innovation.

The Prime Minister noted that technology was an important ally in celebrating culture and mentioned India’s National Digital District Repository which is helping rediscover the stories of freedom struggle.

India is using technology to ensure better preservation of its cultural landmarks while also making places of cultural importance more tourist-friendly, Mr. Modi added.

The Prime Minister commended the ‘Culture Unites All’ campaign launched by G 20 Culture Ministers’ working group. “Your work reflects the importance of the four Cs - Culture, Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration. It will enable us to harness the power of culture to build a compassionate, inclusive and peaceful future”, he said.