Resolution of Kashmir dispute essential for sustainable peace in South Asia: Chargé d’affaires of Pakistan High Commission

August 15, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for “sustainable peace” in South Asia, Aizaz Khan, the Chargé d’affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan, said in New Delhi on Monday.

Leading the celebration for the Pakistan Independence Day at the diplomatic mission, Mr. Khan said Pakistan could attain its goals if it remained united as a nation and worked for social justice and economic progress. 

“Mr. Aizaz Khan said that Pakistan is a proponent of peace in the world and the region, and seeks peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries including India. However, for sustainable peace in South Asia, it is imperative to resolve the core issue of Kashmir as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the Pakistan High Commission said in a press release. 

Mr. Khan paid rich tributes to the Father of the Pakistani Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and said he and his compatriots created Pakistan and made “supreme sacrifices”.

The event was attended by the officials and families of the Pakistani diplomats based here. The High Commission of Pakistan has been functioning without a High Commissioner as both India and Pakistan have downgraded diplomatic relation in the backdrop of continued tension over anti-India activities by Pakistan-based violent elements. 

