Republic Day 2020: Homage to fallen soldiers ceremony moves from India Gate to National War Memorial

In a first, homage will be paid to the fallen soldiers during the Republic Day parade this year at the National War Memorial. The ceremony had so far been conducted at India Gate.

A major attraction at the parade will be the anti-satellite missile tested under Mission Shakti by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Army will showcase the recently inducted 155-mm Dhanush towed howitzer.

Before the parade starts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers, laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, the flame of the immortal warrior, at India Gate, a release from the Army said on Thursday.

The National War Memorial is located at the ‘C’ Hexagon near India Gate. It was built in memory of 22,500 Indian soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country after Independence. A new Amar Jawan Jyoti was also established there.

Since its inauguration in February last year, the National War Memorial has been the venue for the guard of honour at all national events. The Amar Jawan Jyoti will be used for regimental events.

There are 16 marching contingents this year, including six from the Army and 22 tableaux from various States and departments, Maj. Gen. Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, said. The Army would be represented by a mounted column of 61 cavalry, eight mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a fly-past by the Rudra and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of Army Aviation. The Army’s Signal Corps contingent would be led by Captain Tanya Shergill.