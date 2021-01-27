Relocated G.B. Pant statue unveiled

New location developed in a manner befitting the Bharat Ratna, says Hardeep Puri

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at the Pandit Pant Marg on Wednesday, after being shifted by the Central Public Works Department from the Parliament complex to make way for the construction of the new Parliament.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, who presided over the ceremony, said the new location has been developed in a manner befitting the Bharat Ratna and former Union Home Minister.

Mr. Puri said the “new India” envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one that preserved and cherished its history, while giving impetus to development.

The statue had to be relocated from its earlier location near Raisina Road circle as it “fell within the new Parliament building layout”, a HUA Ministry statement said.

“Given the central location and the fact that Pandit Pant Marg was named in the honour of Bharat Ratna Shri Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the proposed site of relocation, Roundabout No. 48, was a suitable choice,” the statement said.

“The Central Vista project is one such endeavour that aims to address the vital lag in infrastructure needs of today while protecting and honouring the memory of our freedom fighters, vibrant history, architectural diversity and culture,” the statement said, referring to the larger project that includes the new Parliament building.