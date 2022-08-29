Reliance Jio to invest ₹2 lakh crore in 5G; rollout in metros by Diwali

PTI August 29, 2022 14:47 IST

5G services to be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover entire India by December 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking at Reliance Industries’ 45th Annual General Meeting. Photo: Screengarb - Twitter/@reliancejio

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced a ₹2 lakh crore investment in deploying fifth-generation or 5G telephony with rollout in metro cities by Diwali. Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has deployed standalone 5G stack rather than upgrading the existing 4G network, to offer ultra-high speed internet, he said at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM. The company will partner with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions, Mr. Ambani said. Jio will launch 5G services by Diwali in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, he said adding this will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023. Jio's ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world, he said.



