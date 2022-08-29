Reliance Jio to roll out 5G services from October

Telco aims to extend the service across the entire country within 18 months

Reliance Industries’ Jio telecom unit will introduce its 5G wireless services by Diwali [October second half] starting with the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

The 5G services would also be rapidly expanded to other cities and towns, in phases over 18 months, so as to cover the entire country by December 2023, Mr. Ambani told shareholders at the company’s 45th annual general meeting. “Jio’s ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world,” he asserted.

“Jio’s 5G network will be stand-alone with zero dependency on 4G network,” he said, adding that the company’s service would “offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability”.

“With stand-alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse,” he elaborated.

Jio has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions tailored for India and is working with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones, Mr. Ambani said.

With 5G, Jio would roll out billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that would trigger Internet of Things and fuel the fourth Industrial Revolution, he asserted.

“It will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data,” he added.