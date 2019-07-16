Tiranga TV should have payout talks: Karan Thapar

As the controversy surrounding HTN’s Tiranga TV channel sudden paring back of news operations — leaving most of its 200 employees facing imminent redundancy — continues, some senior journalists associated with the channel have started speaking out.
After Barkha Datt took to Twitter to criticise Congress MP Kapil Sibal and his wife, Pramila Sibal, for offering the Tiranga staff only one-month notice and salary, Karan Thapar, who had also worked with the channel, told The Hindu, “I believe employees have a right to a fair severance package related to their individual lengths of service, and this can neither be unilaterally imposed by management nor unilaterally demanded by employees themselves.”
Given the sudden announcement of downsizing of the channel, he added that any such arrangement would have to be “mutually negotiated and agreed to by both parties,” Mr. Thapar said.
