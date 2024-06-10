GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Search operation underway in Jammu’s Reasi after terror attack

State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drones are being used in search operation in dense forest areas in and around the incident site

Published - June 10, 2024 09:41 am IST - Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir)

ANI
Security personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on June 10, 2024.

Security personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on June 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Army launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on June 10 morning following the attack on a bus coming from Shiv Khori, in which ten pilgrims were killed on Sunday evening.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has arrived in Reasi and drones are being used in search operation in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.

Anguished by terror attack on bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, says President Murmu; PM Modi takes stock of situation

Reasi District Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack and 33 others were injured.

According to officials, the bus, en-route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targetted by terrorists at around 6.10 p.m. when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. “The identities of the passengers were not confirmed. Initial reports suggest they belong to Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the L-G said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care and assistance,” the J&K L-G added.

Defence Expert Hemant Mahajan said, “We invited dignitaries from all the neighborhood countries except Pakistan for swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the council of ministers. If this attack occurs at this moment, its objective is very clear.”

“If you see, tourism has increased in Kashmir, which gives opportunities to the residents to do their business and get jobs. Such terrorist attacks will damage everything,” he said.

“Amarnath Yatra is going to start and that goes through the route on which the attack took place... Security forces led by the Indian Army should take offensive actions to either capture or kill those who are involved in these attacks,” he added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Jammu / act of terror

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.