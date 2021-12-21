Rana Gurmit Sodhi quits Congress

In his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said he was “deeply hurt by the bickering and in-fighting within the Punjab Congress”

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on December 21 resigned from the party, saying he was deeply hurt by the bickering and in-fighting within the State unit.

Mr. Sodhi, who is the MLA from Guruharsahai, was the Sports Minister in the State Government led by Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the post of Chief Minister in September and left the Congress in November.

In his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Sodhi said he was “deeply hurt by the bickering and in-fighting within the Punjab Congress”.

This is harming the party as well as causing “serious problems” for the State and the Government, he said.

“Agonised with the current state of affairs, I put my resignation from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect,” Mr. Sodhi said.