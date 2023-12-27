Rajya Sabha MP writes to Railways Minister over avoiding exuberant expenditure on PM’s selfie points

December 27, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Expressing dismay over the fact that the Central Railway spent nearly ₹1.62 crore on installing selfie photo booths with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cut out image, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Dr. V. Sivadasan wrote a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Dr. Sivadasan requested urgent intervention from Ministry of Railways so that wastage of money for partisan political propaganda is avoided.

The Hindu reported on December 27 that Central Bureau of Communication under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had approved L1 contract rates for installing temporary selfie booths at ₹1.25 lakh per installation and ₹6.25 lakh for every permanent installation, to be installed at railway stations.

“At the time when the railway is unable to provide even basic travelling facilities to all those who commute, this extravaganza seems to be a misplaced priority,” Mr. Sivadasan wrote in the letter.

The letter further states, “Reducing our public sector institutions to the status of instruments and platforms of political propaganda for the promotion of partisan political interests, is an extremely unfortunate development.”

“Such promotion should not be at the cost of public exchequer and the money should be wisely spent on essential facilities at our railway stations being used by millions of common people,” the letter says.