Rajya Sabha will discuss the budget of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and also on the working of the ministry of railways and the ministry of labour and employment.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajya Sabha will continue discussions on the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022, which was tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the previous day. Ms. Sitharaman is also set to reply to the discussion on the bill today.

On Tuesday, the first half of the proceedings witnessed repeated adjournments due to protests by Opposition members against the fuel price hike. However, the budget of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed during the second half.

Here are the updates:

11.11 a.m.

House adjourns till 12 p.m. amid Opposition protest

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourns house till 12 p.m. amid sloganeering by Opposition parties demanding discussion over increase in price of fuels.

“I have received notice under Rule 267 by Ramgopal Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shaktisinh Gohil, Nazir Hussain on increase in price of petroleum, edible oil etc. I have considered it and it cannot be discussed under 267 notice. It is a general issue, can be discussed under Demand of Grants,” Mr. Naidu said.

Opposition members protest the decision and carry placards and continue with sloganeering.

11.07 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin with the House paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Divas.

11 a.m.

List of Business

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to the discussion on budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2022-23.

2. Bills for consideration and return

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022

2. Further discussions on the working of the Ministry of Railways

3. Discussions on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

4. Question Hour

11 a.m.

Day 6 recap

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation bills for consideration and return and members discussed the budget of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The house also witnessed few adjournments during the first half of the session due to protests by opposition members against fuel price hike.