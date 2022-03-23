Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour on fuel price rise issue

Opposition members demand suspension of business to discuss the hike

The House was adjourned for an hour, 11 minutes after the proceedings began at 11 a.m. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Wednesday as Opposition members demanded suspension of business to discuss the fuel price rise.

Charman M. Venkaiah Naidu said he had received notices under Rule 267 from several members such as Ram Gopal Yadav, Vishambhar Prasad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Binoy Viswam, Shaktisinh Gohil, Syed Nasir Hussain and K.C. Venugopal regarding the issue of prices of cooking gas, petroleum, diesel and kerosene and also other essential commodities such as pulses and edible oils. “I have considered it and I find that this is not an issue to be discussed under Rule 267. It is a general issue. It has to be discussed during the discussion on Demands for Grants,” he stated.

The House was adjourned for an hour, 11 minutes after the proceedings began at 11 a.m. as the Opposition members continued to protest with placards.

This is the second consecutive day when the House is witnessing adjournment over the fuel price rise issue.