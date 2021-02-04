National

Rajpath revamp: Hardee Singh Puri performs ‘bhoomi pujan’ for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri performs ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of Central Vista Avenue at India Gate, New Delhi on February 4, 2021. MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra is also seen. Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India  

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 4 performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue between the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.

The government plans to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the newly-developed Rajpath, a project that is being executed under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

According to the Central Public Works Department, the ground-breaking ceremony was held at India Gate Lawn where senior officials, including Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, were present.

The Rajpath redevelopment project includes large scale stone work, construction of underpasses, underground amenities blocks and horticulture work.

Infrastructure firm Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the project. The company had emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rajpath redevelopment project quoting ₹477.08 crore, which was 4.99% less than the estimated cost, according to the CPWD’s bid documents.

The CPWD, which is executing the government’s ₹13,500-crore Central Vista revamp project, said that the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue will be executed in a phased manner so that some parts of Rajpath are available for visitors.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister’s residence and PMO, and new Vice-President Enclave.

In September last year, Tata Projects Limited had won the tender for the construction of the new Parliament building.

Comments
Related Articles

Farmers' protest | We briefly discussed it in team meeting: Virat Kohli

Govt to give ₹ 1 lakh crore additional income to farmers, Ghazipur waste dump to be cleaned soon: Pradhan

Traditional cookware gains pride of place in modern kitchens

High Court upholds conduct of Gram Panchayat elections on basis of 2019 electoral rolls

MSMEs ‘betrayed’ in ‘crony-centric’ budget: Rahul

Regional Cancer Centre inaugurated at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

Two elephants run over by speeding train in Odisha

Infant mauled to death by dogs; officials try to trace mother

Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Assam on March 1: Election Commission

Lawyer throws ink on Kannada writer K.S. Bhagwan at city court complex

Talked to farmers inside Tihar Jail, scribbled notes on my legs to write report: journalist Mandeep Punia

How Malayali filmmaker Sijo Rocky ended up helming the Marathi movie ‘Preetam’

Malayalis flood Maria Sharapova's Facebook page; this time to say sorry

Sasikala to return to Chennai on February 8

India-U.S. fully committed to further strengthening ties: India’s envoy

Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut’s tweets over rule violations

In Rajasthan, NSUI’s fund-raising for Ram temple puts Congress in difficult position

AJP, jailed activist Akhil Gogoi’s party seal pre-poll pact

Farmers’ protest | Iron nails fixed on roads at Ghazipur border being ‘repositioned’: Delhi Police

About 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 19 days: Health ministry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 5:28:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rajpath-revamp-hardee-singh-puri-performs-bhoomi-pujan-for-redevelopment-of-central-vista-avenue/article33750092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY